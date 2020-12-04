Indore: Committee to suggest ways to streamline city traffic

Indore: Collector Manish Singh has said a committee of all technical

officers is being formed to submit report suggesting ways to

streamline the pressure of traffic. The committee will

suggest on the opportunity to make central dividers, increase height of

speed breakers, repair works at Black Spot and other accident-prone

places.

Singh was addressing the meeting of District Road Safety

Committee and Traffic Committee, held at the Collector Office on

Friday. MP Shankar Lalwani presided over the meeting.

Talking about the committee Singh said that on the basis of this

report, work will be done for improvement and to improve traffic. It

was decided in the meeting that a decision should be taken after

discussing with the concerned trade organizations for entry of

transport vehicles in the city at places like Transport Nagar, Anaj

Mandi, Loha Mandi, Panchkuiya etc. Instructions were given to the

officers in the meeting that they should submit their report after

selecting the appropriate place for parking of the vehicles outside

the city.



Left turn at Bhanwanrkuan And Naulakha to be widened



It was decided that left turn of Bhanwarkua

intersection and Naulakha intersection should be widened. The height

of the divider should be increased from Rajiv Gandhi Square to Rau

Square. Work should be done to make centre dividers from Ruchi Soya to

Bypass. To prevent accident in Bherughat, speed of vehicles should be

controlled by making rumble street and speed breaker. In the city, it

should be ensured that e-auto rickshaws follow the prescribed route.

Route and permission to be displayed in e-auto rickshaws. It was

decided in the meeting that a signal should be established at Tirahe

on Silicon City. Instructions were given in the meeting that sand

trucks should stand at their designated places. Action should be taken

against them while standing at other places. It was decided in the

meeting that the meeting of this committee will now be held every

month.



Reduce traffic pressure in city



MP Lalwani said that the need of the hour is to reduce the

traffic pressure in the city. Officials of the departments connected

with road construction should pay special attention to increasing the

height of the central divider, making dividers at new places and speed

breakers as per the requirement. Extend left turn as required. Remove

obstructive encroachments. He said that it should be decided that now

the idols of great men etc. should not be installed at the middle

intersection, rather new statues should be installed at the

appropriate places on the edges of the intersections.



IMC Commissioner Pratibha Pal, Superintendent of Police Suraj Verma

and officers of other related departments were present in the meeting.