Indore: Commissioning of Metro Rail tracks starts

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The laying of Metro Rail tracks started on Wednesday in the city.

MP Shankar Lalwani formally inaugurated the work by performing a small ceremony. He said the work of Metro is going on at a brisk pace.

The work of laying tracks started in the viaduct built about 40 feet above the ground. The tracks are first lifted up with the help of cranes and welded together with a special welding machine. State-of-the-art technology is being used to connect these Metro tracks.

Lalwani understood the entire technology involved in laying the tracks in detail from the Metro officials. On this occasion, general manager of Indore Metro train project Ajay Kumar, additional general manager Anil Joshi, senior officials of MPMRCL, consultants and representatives of different companies engaged in Metro construction were present.

Indore Metro train project is an under-construction mass rapid transit system (MRTS) being built to serve the city, the most populous and largest city of the state, by the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Co Limited (MPMRCL).

The city’s Metro train master plan with 94 kms of routes was prepared by Rohit Associates Cities & Rails Pvt. Ltd and envisions 4 metro lines & 2 spurs criss-crossing the city out of which 1 line (Yellow Line / Line-3-a ring line) has been selected for implementation in Phase 1.

Indore Metro’s Phase 1 project’s Detailed Project Report (DPR) with 33.53 km of routes was approved by the state government in December 2016 and by the Central Government’s cabinet in October 2018. Indore Metro’s Priority Corridor is expected to be completed and opened in August 2024, beyond its August 2023 deadline. Phase 1 is expected to be completed in 2027.

