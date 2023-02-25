Indore: Commissioner Railway Safety approves Karchha-Barlai section for train operations

Representative Image | (Xinhua/Wang Kai)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner Railway Safety (CRS) RK Sharma completed his two-day inspection of the ongoing track doubling work of Karchha-Barlai section of Indore-Dewas doubling project, on Thursday.

Barring minor changes, he approved the track, stating that it was ready for running of trains.

However, at present the railways can’t use the track as the doubling work of remaining Barlai-Laxmibai Nagar section is yet not completed.

The work of doubling of track along the Indore-Dewas-Ujjain 80 km section is being done. At present, doubling work of 18 km long Ujjain-Karchha section have already been completed. The doubling of about 36.38 km long section between Karchha to Barlai has also been completed.

CRS RK Sharma inspected and tested the strength of Railway track, bridge, culvert, level crossing gates, electrification etc. He also conducted a speed trial on the section on Thursday.

Currently, the density of trains’ movement on the Indore-Dewas-Ujjain section is more than 140%. Following the doubling of the complete section, the speed of trains will increase and freight movement will also improve.

Ratlam division PRO Khemraj Meena said that the doubling of remaining Barlai to Laxmibai Nagar section is also underway and this section is also likely to be completed by the end of the year.

Halt of 2 passenger trains at Naranjipur cancelled

Due to ongoing work of track doubling of Indore-Dewas-Ujjain section, train number 09506/09507 Ujjain-Indore-Ujjain Special Passenger and train Number 09587/09588 Nagda-Indore-Nagda Special Passenger trains will not stop at Barlai station from February 24 to March 5.