Indore: Coming up, MGM’s Skill Lab

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the mandate of the National Medical Commission (NMC), Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College has been setting up the ‘Skill Lab’ to enhance hands-on training of the MBSS students.

The lab is being set up with the cost of Rs 3 crore, received as grant by the centre, at the terrace of the OPD building.

According to dean of MGM Medical College, Dr Sanjay Dixit, the infrastructure development of the laboratory is in the last leg. The college will get the required equipment including mannequin, audio-visual guides, and others as soon as the infrastructure work completes.

The development of the lab turned important in the medical college as it is not feasible to provide hands-on to all the 250 students. The emergency medicine department will lead the lab while training of the faculty members will also be done before starting the same.

“The purpose of the skills lab is to provide a safe environment for students to learn, practice and

be observed performing skills in a simulated environment thus mitigating the risks involved in direct patient exposure without adequate preparation and supervision. It is also an attempt to recreate the clinical environment and tasks which future health care workers have to perform with various levels of complexity and fidelity,” Dr Dixit said adding, the government had sanctioned the ‘Skill lab’ project for government medical colleges in Jabalpur, Gwalior, Rewa, and Indore. Officials believe that only Indore’s lab would be started by the session 2023-24.