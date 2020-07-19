Indore: Come August, West Discom to provide chat option to raise power woes

On the lines of e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart, Madhya Pradesh Western Power Distribution Company is going to provide chat board facility to consumers for electricity related information, queries and grievance redressal.

The Discom is going to start this facility, which is being prepared at the company level, from August.

The West Discom is trying to do extended facility in the entire Malwa-Nimar region from August 15.

The highest number of power consumers in the state -- about 54 lakh -- is under the West Discom.