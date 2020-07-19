Indore: Come August, West Discom to provide chat option to raise power woes

“Preparations are on to provide chat board facility to electricity consumers from August. It is expected that this system will be effective in increasing the level of consumer’s satisfaction as well as continuous reduction in complaints.”Vikas Narwal, MD, West Discom
On the lines of e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart, Madhya Pradesh Western Power Distribution Company is going to provide chat board facility to consumers for electricity related information, queries and grievance redressal.
The Discom is going to start this facility, which is being prepared at the company level, from August.
The West Discom is trying to do extended facility in the entire Malwa-Nimar region from August 15.
The highest number of power consumers in the state -- about 54 lakh -- is under the West Discom.
The new facility will operate through the company's android mobile-based app -- Urjas.
“Consumers will get instant answers to questions on chat board. This effort will not only increase the satisfaction level of the consumers but it is expected to reduce the complaints reaching the company continuously,” West Discom publicity officer Awadhesh Sharma said.
The company is preparing the answers to frequently asked questions for automated answers for the chat board. Besides, the staff of the call centre at the company's pologround will be present round-the-clock for the necessary answers, so that if the previously recorded answers is not available, the immediate response can be give or requests for connecting higher authorities can be entertained.
The chat board will reduce the pressure at 1912 call center.
