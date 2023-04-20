 Indore: College directors express anguish over poor MEd results 
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: College directors express anguish over poor MEd results 

Indore: College directors express anguish over poor MEd results 

Though the VC did not buy their claims, she assured them of not roping such teachers into the task of evaluation who they feel hold grudges against their institutes.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 01:07 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Directors of teaching education colleges met Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) authorities and expressed their anguish over poor results of MEd course.

They also conveyed their annoyance over roping in School of Education faculty members into the job of evaluation of dissertations and answer books of BEd and MEd students from private colleges.

Devi Ahilya Private Education College Association patrons Girdhar Nagar and Pandit Rambabu Sharma told vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain that they have reiterated time and again that the faculty members of School of Education hold grudge against private colleges so dissertation and answer books of their students should not be given to the university teaching department teachers for evaluation. 

Jayant Kasliwal, Sunil Pandya, Ravi Bhadoria, Abhay Pandey also echoed the same thoughts and demanded assurance from the university to keep School of Education faculty members out of evaluation works. 

Though the VC did not buy their claims, she assured them of not roping such teachers into the task of evaluation who they feel hold grudges against their institutes. 

She also accepted the demand for review of answer books of research data analysis and data interpretation subjects in which most of the students had flunked the exams. 

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Car rams into a truck on Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway, gets dragged for nearly...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

International webinar held on World Heritage Day

International webinar held on World Heritage Day

MP: Man pedals across country for Ram-Setu restoration

MP: Man pedals across country for Ram-Setu restoration

Indore: An 81-year-old dies of covid, second death in seven days

Indore: An 81-year-old dies of covid, second death in seven days

Indore: 600 jobs on offer on Thursday

Indore: 600 jobs on offer on Thursday

Indore: Congress workers start campaign to hoist party flag

Indore: Congress workers start campaign to hoist party flag