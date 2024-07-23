Indore: College Admission Deadline Ends Amid Server Issues | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The additional round provided by the Department of Higher Education (DHE) for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) admissions in colleges ended on Monday amidst server issues. Students wising to take admission in UG courses like BCom, BA, BSc and PG courses like MA, MCom and MSc could register for the counselling till Monday but registration server outage that lasted for two hours, caused frustration and anxiety among students.

Many were unable to complete their registrations. The admission list is scheduled to be released on July 27. Students who secure a place must deposit their fees by July 31. Currently, traditional UG courses in colleges have seen less than 30pc of their seats filled.

Over 100k students are still awaiting results of CUET UG, expected by July 30, which has contributed to the low admission numbers. Dr Rajiv Kumar Jhalani, president of Private College Principal Association, highlighted that students are still encountering difficulties in obtaining necessary documents like the Samagra ID and address proof. He also mentioned the server downtime on Monday, adding to students' woes.

BEd list to come on July 25

The seat allotment lists for courses such as BEd, MEd, and BPEd, which are offered by colleges across the state, will be published on July 25. Currently, more than 1,500 seats out of 7,150 remain vacant in 69 colleges affiliated with DAVV. Statewide, over 12k seats out of 59k are still available. Despite a record of approximately 140k registrations this year, thousands of students with scores between 65pc and 70pc have yet to secure admission.