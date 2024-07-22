 Madhya Pradesh: 2,775 Candidates Clear SSE Prelims, 553 Names In Provisional List
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: 2,775 Candidates Clear SSE Prelims, 553 Names In Provisional List

Madhya Pradesh: 2,775 Candidates Clear SSE Prelims, 553 Names In Provisional List

MPPSC also released the cut-off marks.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 22, 2024, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: 2,775 Candidates Clear SSE Prelims, 553 Names In Provisional List | MPPSC

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 2775 candidates have cleared state service preliminary exam-2024, results of which were declared by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission on Saturday even as 553 candidates name featured in the list of provisional candidates.

MPPSC also released the cut-off marks.

The SSE prelims-2024 was held on June 23 for filling a total of 110 seats lying vacant in various government departments.

Of nearly 1.83 lakh registered candidates, 1.5 candidates had taken up the exam held in two shifts.

Read Also
IIT Madras’ 61st Convocation Witnesses Graduation Of 2,636 Students
article-image

In less than a month of the exam, the MPPSC declared the results dividing the vacant posts in the established 87-13 percentage formula. While the 87% part is called “main part” and 13% part is dubbed “provisional part”.

The formula was adopted due to legal battle over OBC quota issue.

As per MPPSC results, a total of 2775 candidates featured in “main part” and 553 in “provisional part”. These candidates have qualified for the main exam which is likely to be held from September 9 to September 14.

Read Also
NEW COURSES AT DAVV: University To Begin Aviation-Related Degree, Diploma & Certificate Courses
article-image

SFS-2024 results also out

The MPPSC also results and cut-off marks for state forest exam-2024. For filling 14 posts, the MPPSC selected a total of 284 candidates under main part and 44 under provisional part. These candidates will take main exam scheduled on October 6.

Category wise Cut-offs

Category         Gender           Cut-off marks

UR       (Open/Female)          (160/160)

SC        (Open/Female)          (148/148)

ST        (Open/Female)          (140/138)

OBC     (Open/Female)          (156/156)

EWS    (Open/Female)          (154/154)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 2,775 Candidates Clear SSE Prelims, 553 Names In Provisional List

Madhya Pradesh: 2,775 Candidates Clear SSE Prelims, 553 Names In Provisional List

We Should Now Realise The Need For Uniform Civil Code In Our Country: Madhya Pradesh High Court

We Should Now Realise The Need For Uniform Civil Code In Our Country: Madhya Pradesh High Court

Madhya Pradesh: Former CM Uma Bharti Offer Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Former CM Uma Bharti Offer Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain

MP Scheduled Caste Welfare Minister Threatens To Quit After Losing Forest Portfolio

MP Scheduled Caste Welfare Minister Threatens To Quit After Losing Forest Portfolio

MP: Collapse Of Illegal Wall In Jabalpur Claims Life Of Specially-Abled Elderly Man

MP: Collapse Of Illegal Wall In Jabalpur Claims Life Of Specially-Abled Elderly Man