Madhya Pradesh: 2,775 Candidates Clear SSE Prelims, 553 Names In Provisional List | MPPSC

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 2775 candidates have cleared state service preliminary exam-2024, results of which were declared by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission on Saturday even as 553 candidates name featured in the list of provisional candidates.

MPPSC also released the cut-off marks.

The SSE prelims-2024 was held on June 23 for filling a total of 110 seats lying vacant in various government departments.

Of nearly 1.83 lakh registered candidates, 1.5 candidates had taken up the exam held in two shifts.

In less than a month of the exam, the MPPSC declared the results dividing the vacant posts in the established 87-13 percentage formula. While the 87% part is called “main part” and 13% part is dubbed “provisional part”.

The formula was adopted due to legal battle over OBC quota issue.

As per MPPSC results, a total of 2775 candidates featured in “main part” and 553 in “provisional part”. These candidates have qualified for the main exam which is likely to be held from September 9 to September 14.

SFS-2024 results also out

The MPPSC also results and cut-off marks for state forest exam-2024. For filling 14 posts, the MPPSC selected a total of 284 candidates under main part and 44 under provisional part. These candidates will take main exam scheduled on October 6.

Category wise Cut-offs

Category Gender Cut-off marks

UR (Open/Female) (160/160)

SC (Open/Female) (148/148)

ST (Open/Female) (140/138)

OBC (Open/Female) (156/156)

EWS (Open/Female) (154/154)