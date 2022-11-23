Indore: Collector’s rebuke breaks slumber of health officials

e-Paper Get App
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 300 complaints pending with CM Helpline, department to serve notice to probe panels to submit report in seven days

Collector Ilayaraja T has broken the slumber of district health department officials who were sitting on more than 300 complaints pending with the CM Helpline.

After being reprimanded by the collector during a review meeting of the pending CM Helpline cases on Monday, health department officials have decided to serve notices to the members of probe panels of many of the complaints.

Surprisingly, over 30 complaints on the CM Helpline are against private hospitals pending for the last five months. The irony is that while the committee members sat on the complaints and didn’t submit the report, the officials too forgot to ask for the report from the committees.

The health department has around 328 complaints including 30 complaints related to negligence in treatment, expensive treatment, and other issues against private hospitals. The other complaints are related to the food and drug department.

Meanwhile, civil surgeon, Dr Pradeep Goyal said, “Yes, some complaints are pending against private hospitals. We have already constituted the teams and now serving notices to the probe teams to submit the report in seven days.”

He added that they will submit the final report on the matter at the earliest.

Collector Ilayaraja T had expressed displeasure over the pendency of CM Helpline complaints in various departments including the health department.  

