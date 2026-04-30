Indore Collector Shivam Verma Reviews Wheat Procurement Arrangements At Laxmibai Nagar Mandi

Collector Shivam Verma Reviews Wheat Procurement Arrangements At Laxmibai Nagar Mandi | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Shivam Verma reached Laxmibai Nagar Anaj Mandi on Wednesday and took stock of the ongoing wheat procurement process.

In accordance with the directives of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the procurement of wheat at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) is proceeding at a rapid pace across the district. Prioritising the convenience of farmers, the district administration is ensuring that all necessary arrangements are in place.

Verma visited the Laxmibai Nagar grain market this afternoon to conduct a surprise inspection of the arrangements for procurement at the support price. During his visit, he observed the procurement process, weighing facilities and other logistical arrangements. Additional Collector Roshan Rai and other officials were also present.

During the inspection, Verma engaged in direct dialogue with the farmers to gather feedback. The farmers expressed satisfaction with the system, noting that the weighing and payment processes are functioning smoothly.

Verma also inspected the farmers' rest house and took stock of the amenities available there. Furthermore, he shared a meal with the farmers in the canteen and discussed the quality of the arrangements.