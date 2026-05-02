Indore Collector Shivam Verma Orders Mandatory Registration Of Pregnant Women At Government Centres To Cut Maternal Risks |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following a high-level meeting chaired by collector Shivam Verma on Friday, the district has unified its health and nutrition goals into a single strategy for the 2026-27 period.

The administration is prioritising 100% registration of pregnant women at government centres, mandating the strict monitoring of blood pressure and haemoglobin levels to lower the maternal mortality rate.

Under the newly launched Suposhan Sankalp plan, the focus shifts to a malnutrition-free Indore, where Anganwadi workers must conduct regular screenings of children aged zero to five years. A critical component of this is the real-time digital tracking of health metrics via the Anmol Portal and Poshan Tracker app, with the Collector warning of strict disciplinary action for any negligence in data entry.

Medical intervention will be intensified through paediatrician-led health camps and the referral of high-risk children to Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres (NRC).

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To support these efforts, the administration ensures the steady supply of Amoxicillin, Folic Acid, and Zinc tablets. Beyond clinical care, the Collector introduced the District GIS Parakh app under the Sugamya Indore campaign to audit public building accessibility. The strategy concludes with a call for seamless coordination between the Health and Women and Child Development departments to maintain high hygiene standards and complete infrastructure projects at the District Hospital and various primary health centres