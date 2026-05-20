Indore Collector Shivam Verma Named Among India’s 100 Best DMS | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Shivam Verma, a 2013-batch IAS officer and Collector-cum-District Magistrate (DM) of Indore, has been included in the list of India's 100 Best District Magistrates.

According to findings released by Fame India magazine, Verma was recognised for his administrative leadership and public service initiatives in the district.

Fame India, a rating magazine, released the survey findings on Monday, listing 100 District Magistrates from across the country as outstanding and best-performing administrative officers. The magazine will feature the 25 most distinguished officers in its upcoming 2026 edition.

The nationwide survey covered nearly 800 districts and aimed to recognise excellence in public administration and governance under challenging circumstances.

The magazine stated that District Magistrates play a crucial role in implementing policies and bringing administrative changes that directly impact citizens' lives.

Through its special edition, Best District Magistrates 2026, the publication highlighted the work and achievements of officers who demonstrated excellence in administration, innovation and public service during their tenure.

Besides Verma, other officers from Madhya Pradesh included in the list are Kaushalendra Vikram Singh, then collector of Bhopal, Raghavendra Singh of Jabalpur, Rajni Singh of Narsinghpur and Satish Kumar S. of Satna.

Parameters Used for Selection

* Outstanding administrative capability

* Effective governance

* Vision and innovation

* Accountable working style

* Quick decision-making ability

* Crisis management skills

* Sensitivity and seriousness

* Interpersonal skills

* Public relations and communication ability

* Development-oriented thinking