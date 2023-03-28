 Indore: Collector sanctions two-wheeler for divyang girl at Jan Sunvai
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Collector sanctions two-wheeler for divyang girl at Jan Sunvai

Indore: Collector sanctions two-wheeler for divyang girl at Jan Sunvai

On hearing this, the collector asked the social justice department officials to give Kavita a two-wheeler.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 11:56 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Ilayaraja T directed officials to ensure that a divyang girl, who had come to the Jan Sunvai at the collector’s office on Tuesday, is given a two-wheeler.

Kavita Chauhan, a differently-abled girl, living on Khandwa Road, told the collector that she was a law graduate, but despite trying her best, she was jobless. She said earlier she had worked at a place but faced numerous problems. The biggest difficulty was commuting every day. As she did not have a vehicle she reached her workplace late, and her manager fired her. She also told the collector that her family's finances did not permit her to buy a two-wheeler.

On hearing this, the collector asked the social justice department officials to give Kavita a two-wheeler. Hearing this, Kavita was overwhelmed and thanked the collector.

Similarly, in the public hearing itself, financial assistance of Rs 5,000 was sanctioned from Red Cross to a girl living in Nari Niketan to meet her financial needs.

Additional collector Abhay Bedekar, Ajaydev Sharma, Rajesh Rathod and Sapna Lovenshi were also present in the Jan Sunvai. 

Read Also
Indore: Four months on, DAVV exam controller Thakur wants to quit
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Much-awaited PSC-2020 interviews from April 27

Indore: Much-awaited PSC-2020 interviews from April 27

Indore: Even in death Father Varghese shows path to religious harmony

Indore: Even in death Father Varghese shows path to religious harmony

Indore: Man orders Rs 96K gaming laptop, gets just the manual

Indore: Man orders Rs 96K gaming laptop, gets just the manual

Indore: Over 1,100 people benefit from free health camp 

Indore: Over 1,100 people benefit from free health camp 

Indore: RTO teams check passenger buses in various areas of city

Indore: RTO teams check passenger buses in various areas of city