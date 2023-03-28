Indore: Collector sanctions two-wheeler for divyang girl at Jan Sunvai

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Ilayaraja T directed officials to ensure that a divyang girl, who had come to the Jan Sunvai at the collector’s office on Tuesday, is given a two-wheeler.

Kavita Chauhan, a differently-abled girl, living on Khandwa Road, told the collector that she was a law graduate, but despite trying her best, she was jobless. She said earlier she had worked at a place but faced numerous problems. The biggest difficulty was commuting every day. As she did not have a vehicle she reached her workplace late, and her manager fired her. She also told the collector that her family's finances did not permit her to buy a two-wheeler.

On hearing this, the collector asked the social justice department officials to give Kavita a two-wheeler. Hearing this, Kavita was overwhelmed and thanked the collector.

Similarly, in the public hearing itself, financial assistance of Rs 5,000 was sanctioned from Red Cross to a girl living in Nari Niketan to meet her financial needs.

Additional collector Abhay Bedekar, Ajaydev Sharma, Rajesh Rathod and Sapna Lovenshi were also present in the Jan Sunvai.