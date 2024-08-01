Indore Collector Orders Inspection At Coaching Centres, Hospitals & Hotels Using Basement For Any Purpose Other Than Parking

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on directions of Indore Divisional Commissioner Deepak Singh, Collector Asheesh Singh has constituted a committee to investigate coaching classes, hospitals, hotels, restaurants operating in or using basements. The investigation team is visiting spots to conduct inspections and check if all precautionary measures like fire safety, electrical safety, proper drainage to address the emergency situations are in place.

The collector said, one month time will be given time to all the entities using basements for any purpose other than parking to rectify their mistakes.

The action comes after three UPSC aspirants died in a water-clogged basement of Rau IAS Academy in New Delhi.

Collector Singh informed us on Thursday that a campaign is being run to solve the problems of parking and traffic in the city. He informed me that during the inspection, it was found that instead of using the basement for parking, the space is being used either for running coaching or for commercial use. Action will be taken against such entities or institutions that are using basements for commercial purposes. He suggested that these basements should rather be used to park vehicles to enhance easy traffic flow and avoid congestion on the roads.

Collector Singh said that a campaign will be run to solve the problems of traffic and transportation. Through this campaign, the problems of parking and traffic will be resolved as soon as possible. He said that all basements, whether for commercial, coaching, or other illegal uses, will be used to make them legal parking spaces.