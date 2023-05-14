Indore: Collector inspects development work

Collector Ilayaraja T |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Ilayaraja T inspected various development works in the city on Saturday. During this, he instructed that the works under construction should be completed at the earliest, but special attention should be paid to the quality as well.

The collector inspected the progress of the RE-2 road in Naita Mundla area. He also inspected ISBT bus stand at Naita Mundla, which is being constructed by the Indore Development Authority. The officials informed the collector that about 95% of its work has been completed. He also saw the approach road of ISBT and gave the necessary directions. Similarly, he also saw the construction of the international swimming pool, which is being constructed near Piplyahana. It was said that almost 90% work of the pool has been completed. The collector directed that the work should be speeded up and completed before the rainy season. Similarly, he also inspected the under-construction incubation centre at Scheme number 140 of IDA. It was said here that the work of this centre is almost completed. The work of interior decoration is going on. It was informed that it would be inaugurated soon.

During the visit of the collector, vice chairman of Indore Development Authority Rakesh Golu Shukla, chief executive officer of Indore Development Authority RP Ahirwar, superintendent engineer Anil Joshi and Gyanendra Singh Jadaun and other officers were present.