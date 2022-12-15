Indore: Collector Ilayaraja T distributes admin work

Collector Ilayaraja T |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Ilayaraja T has divided work among the officers of the State Administrative Service for smooth operation.

According to the order issued, joint collector Vijay Mandloi will be the Sub-Divisional Officer and Magistrate of Rau. Along with this, he has to solve revenue cases under the Rau area, criminal proceedings, handle archives revenue, archives general, GMFC branch, public information officer, religious justice, public distribution system, arms license, correspondence for special marriage act, water consumer, national child labour project.

Similarly, deputy collector Akshay Singh Markam has been given the charge of Sub-Divisional Officer and Magistrate, Section Khudail. Along with the disposal of revenue cases under Khudail and other works has been assigned to him.

Joint collector section Malharganj Munish Singh Sikarwar has been given the charge of police station area Sarafa, Pandharinath, Chhatripura, Pardeshipura, Banganga and Hira Nagar.