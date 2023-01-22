Indore: Cold recedes, trend to continue till January 27

Representative image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Citizens got relief from the cold spell on Saturday as both the day and night turned comfortable with the rise in temperature for last two days.

RISE IN DAY AND NIGHT TEMP

The day temperature remained two degrees Celsius above normal while the night temperature remained three degrees Celsius above normal for last couple of days due as cold winds stopped blowing.

The weatherman forecast that the rising trend of temperature will continue till January 27, and the night temperature is likely to increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius more.

According to the meteorological department, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 28.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which was two degrees Celsius above normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 13 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal. Morning and evening humidity was 35 per cent and 70 per cent respectively.

“There are no chances of decrease in temperature for a week as the western disturbance over Himalayan region, wind pattern in the city has changed from North Easterly to South Easterly. The wind pattern is likely to change only after the effect of western disturbance wanes,” a Met Department official said.

RAIN LIKELY BETWEEN JAN 25 AND 27

They also added that there are chances of light and scattered rainfall in the western part of the state between January 25 and 27 due to the moisture incursion from Arabian Sea into the western Himalayan region.

“City would witness foggy mornings too after a week due to the same phenomenon,” the weatherman added.

