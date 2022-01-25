Indore: Cold intensifies, another Severe Cold Day on Tuesday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is no respite from the cold waves in the city as the city witnessed ‘Severe Cold Day’ consecutively for the second day. This is for the fifth time when Severe Cold Day has been witnessed in this month and if the weatherman is to be believed, the same conditions will remain in the city on Wednesday as well.

Not having any record for the same, the regional meteorological department officials said such a number of severe cold days and cold days is witnessed in a month after many years.

With the chilling conditions, the day temperature remained 8 degrees below the normal while the night temperature also dropped to 7.8 degrees Celsius.

“Day temperature in Indore dropped to 18.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday which was 8 degrees Celsius. The night temperature on Monday was recorded 7.8 degrees Celsius which was two degrees Celsius below the normal,” Met officials said adding “There were many severe cold day and cold day were reported in this month. We don’t have any record for the same but the day temperature had dropped to 14 degrees Celsius on January 11 i.e. after 31 years as earlier it was recorded 14 degrees in 1990 in the month of January,” the meteorologist said.

Meanwhile, citizens reeled under cold waves as the winds came in with speeds ranging between 12 and 14 km per hour.

The Meteorological department claimed that the condition would remain the same and the temperature would increase gradually.

On Tuesday, denizens witnessed a relief in the afternoon with clear sky and sunshine but it couldn’t help in increasing the temperature which also affected the daily routine of people. Due to chilly winds, people remained confined to their homes and offices throughout the day.

Due to chilly weather, the roads wore a deserted look in the morning and evening.

The Met officials said, “Under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance from January 29, light isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall is likely over Western Himalayan Region from 29 to 31 January. Cold day in some parts with severe cold day conditions in isolated pockets very likely over West Madhya Pradesh during next 3-4 days.”

Meanwhile, nomads took respite in the night shelters run by the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and people prepared bonfires at many places to brace the chill, especially at night.

