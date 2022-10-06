Indore: Co proprietor dupes 5 of Rs 1.32 crore in name of investment

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch booked the proprietor of an advisory company for duping five people from Delhi, Pune and other places of Rs 1.32 crores on the pretext of investing money in the share market and getting good returns in less time.

According to a crime branch officer, a woman from Delhi had lodged a complaint that one Vivek Tyagi, the proprietor of Trifid Research Advisory company of the city had contacted her. He had taken money from the woman on the pretext of financial consultancy. He assured her of consultancy to earn good profits in less time. He allegedly took Rs 16 lakh from here and did not return her money. When the woman was unable to contact the accused, she lodged a complaint with the crime branch. The crime branch registered a case under Sections 420, 406 and 409 of the IPC.

During the investigation, it was found that a man from Pune was duped of Rs 81 lakh by the company on the pretext of investing money in the share market. A person from Farukhabad was also duped of Rs 11 lakh in the name of investment and a person from Chennai was also duped Rs 14.75 lakh by the same company.

The company also duped yet another person from Pune of Rs 10 lakh. The caller had promised to double the invested amount to the complainant but the complainant faced a loss. Thus, the accused duped five persons of more than Rs 1 crore. The crime branch officials are investigating the case.