Indore CNG plant will bring revolution in country

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): PM Modi while inaugurating the Gobar Dhan bio-CNG plant has said that Indore's waste management model has already been an idol to many municipalities and now its Bio-CNG plant model is to be introduced in 75 major municipalities of the country. He also shared views on bio-CNG benefits and development.

"Indore's this plant will give inspiration to other cities also to come in the line of making bio-CNG gas from the collected garbage. In the next two years, 75 major municipalities will introduce this."

On waste management, the PM said, "Waste management is important. All the compost and animal dung is real Gobar-Dhan. It will give us Jeewan Dhan."

"The government is planning that not even in urban areas but now in rural areas also gobar CNG plants are being installed for providing extra income to cattle caretakers," said PM.

He added that by this way the people will not stray the cattle and will also take care of stray cattle to gather their dung through which they can have some income by contributing that dung to the CNG plant.

The PM said "the garbage is damaging nature and if we compost it and make it useful it can be converted to help nature. CNG will also be helpful in decreasing pollution and through that it will give ease in living to humans. Manure which will be made from these plants will help in farming. This plant will also help in employment and green jobs."

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 03:35 PM IST