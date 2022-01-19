Indore: CMHO's dance video with liquor glass goes viral, says it is an old video of family function

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A dance video of chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya has gone viral on social media on Wednesday in which he was seen dancing with a glass of liquor.

Shared by Congress state spokesperson Narendra Saluja through his tweet, Dr Saitya is seen dancing on the song ‘Baspan Ka Pyar’.

“The man dancing in this video is the chief of the health department in Indore. He is dancing with a liquor glass. It is said that the video is of a party at a farmhouse during night curfew,” Saluja tweeted.

He also raised the question about the increasing Covid cases in the city along with targeting the new liquor policy of the state government.

“While cases of Covid-19 are increasing in the city, the health officer of Indore is enjoying the liquor policy of the state government,” Saluja said.

Meanwhile, chief medical and health officer Dr Saitya said that it is an old video of a family function in which he was dancing. “I don’t drink. The video is old and of a family function held a few months ago.

The Congress leader said that the officer must release the CCTV footage of the family function.

Wednesday, January 19, 2022