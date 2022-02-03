Indore: CM to interact with start-up entrepreneurs on Saturday

Indore (Madhya Prdaesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will interact with entrepreneurs of start-ups of the State on Saturday, to discuss the policy framework.



CM informed this on Thursday night during his short visit to the city. Earlier in the day, Chauhan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that at the meeting the PM told him that he and his cabinet colleagues, who were engaged in agriculture should grow organic food in at least one-fourth of their farmland.

CM visits minister Usha Thakur's house to pay condolences

Chouhan reached the residence of Tourism and Culture Minister Usha Thakur in Sangam Nagar to pay his condolences on the demise of Shantidevi Thakur, the minister's mother. He consoled the members of the

bereaved family. From Thakur's house, he went to the airport and left for Bhopal.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 11:43 PM IST