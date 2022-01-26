Indore: CM Shivraj unfurl tricolor, calls for use of locally manufactured goods

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hoisted the flag at the main function organized in Indore on the occasion of Republic Day on Wednesday. He also took the salute of the parade.

Panoramic tableaux were also taken out by various government departments. In the function, Chouhan read out the Republic Day message, where he emphasized on use of locally manufactured products.

10 platoons presented an attractive parade amidst unprecedented enthusiasm

There was an atmosphere of unprecedented enthusiasm during the Republic Day celebrations. In the ceremony, 10 platoons presented a warm and engaging parade. After hoisting the flag, Chief Minister Chouhan inspected the parade in an open jeep. During this he was accompanied by Collector Manish Singh and Commissioner of Police Harinarayanchari Mishra. During the parade, there was joyous firing by the armed parties. The sky resonated with the slogan of 'Amar Rahe'.

10 parties presented an attractive parade. ACP Traffic Ajit Singh Chouhan led the parade in the ceremony. He was being followed by Subedar Brijraj Ajnar. RAPTC, 1st Battalion, Fifteenth Corps, District Police Force (Men), District Police Force (Female), PTC Indore, Home Guard, Fire Brigade and Traffic Police platoon teams participated in the parade.

The band of BSF and Pratham Vahini filled the entire atmosphere with enthusiasm and passion with patriotic tunes.

Panoramic tableaux based on public welfare schemes and programs

During the ceremony, various government departments took out panoramic tableaux based on the schemes and programs of the state government. These mainly included the innovations made by Indore Municipal Corporation in the field of sanitation, housing schemes and other development works, the works done by the District Panchayat in the field of water conservation.

