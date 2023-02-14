Indore: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan endorses revamped Rajwada’s new inning

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The revamped Rajwada Palace was inaugurated by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday. CM also inaugurated Gopal Temple.

“Rajwada is a very important heritage of the cleanest city of India and the BJP government is focused on the rejuvenation and conservation of the city’s heritage,” the CM said while addressing the guests at the programme.

Targeting the former Congress chief minister, Kamal Nath, CM Chouhan trolled the Congress regime saying, “The Congress was focusing on IIFA awards...where they called Salman Khan and Jacqueline... while Mama focuses on public welfare and believes in carrying out development and public welfare schemes.”

“During the Congress government, the Rajwada Palace was subjected to sheer neglect, and in a devastating fire, the building got damaged and the wooden structures were left to rot,” the CM went on to say.

CM Chouhan also said, “The Congress government had even planned to sell it off.”

Slamming the Congress, CM also said, “Under the BJP government, temples and places of heritage are upgraded and heritage is restored and nurtured and with the grace of Laddu Gopal, the Gopal Temple has also been rejuvenated and inaugurated. Similarly, soon The Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be completed. While in Congress rule, either temples were shut or left to rot,” he said.

CM launches Mukhya Mantri Ladli Behna Yojna

CM Chouhan launched the Ladli Behna Yojana during the Rajwada inauguration programme. He said Rs 1,000 per month will be given to women belonging to the poor and middle-class families of Madhya Pradesh. This amount will be directly credited to their bank account. He also said, “sisters” had been complaining to me for a long time that the government has issued many schemes for the nephews and nieces, but there was no attention towards the “sisters”.

CM Chouhan has clearly said that there would be no restriction of caste in this scheme. Residents of Madhya Pradesh, general, backward, scheduled caste, scheduled tribe women of all castes can avail of this scheme. Through this scheme, the government will credit Rs 60,000 in the accounts of each of the beneficiaries in five years. Every year, this amount will be Rs 12,000 and Rs 1,000 per month. However, women who aren’t taxpayers can avail this scheme.

CM Launches Integrated Traffic Management System

CM Chouhan launched the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) which will consist of key modules like Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS), which will help in optimising the traffic at junctions. It will be integrated with ICCC for monitoring and controlled with the help of the Traffic Police department for intelligence management of traffic and emergency responses.

The system will have Traffic Management: Automated Traffic Control System (ATCS) which will have some features including pedestrian activated signals at squares, bicycle actuated signals, lane monitoring and control signs, dynamic messaging boards and web/mobile applications with route information. It will have Transit Management: Real-time vehicle tracking (RVT/CAD/AVL) and Fleet Management System, passenger information dissemination (On-Board, At-Stops, At-Stations), video surveillance (in vehicles, stops & terminus etc.) and other features.

Family appeals CM

A distressed family met CM Chouhan and informed him about their economic plight following the pandemic. The family had earlier planned to commit suicide in the absence of immediate relief. The CM directed the officials to listen to their pleas and provide appropriate assistance.

*Inauguration and foundation stone laid for six projects at a cost of Rs 116.30 crore under the municipal corporation, Indore and the Smart City Project

* Inaugurated restored and upgraded Rajwada, Indore for Rs 26 crore

*Gopal mandir renovated for Rs 17.40 crore

*Construction cost of road from Rajwada to Bada Sarafa Rs 2 crore

- Foundation stone laid…

*Khade Ganpati to Scheme No 155 road construction at Rs 55.47 crore

*MR 4 Bhandari Bridge to Banganga Railway crossing for Rs 35.92 crore

*Development cost of Integrated Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) at Rs 29.50 crore

