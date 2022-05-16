Indore (Madhya Pradesh

In a month, i.e. from June 2022, the first-ever CM Rise Schools will open their doors to students. These schools are redesigned and revamped with specially trained school principals ​and teachers ​to bring the standard ​of ​public schools ​at par with private schools ​in the state​ over time.​

Due to a lack of teachers and funds, the planned number of schools will not open. ​I​n Indore, two schools out of 11 selected schools will tentatively​ ​​be started on June 13, 2022. In other districts as well, most schools are under construction and ​at least one will be started in all of them.

In Indore, Government New Malwa Kanya Higher Secondary School, Indore and Model School in Mhow, will start running as CM Rise School this year.

Classes already running in the schools will continue as usual​, while new admissions from LKG will be given to the CM Rise ​Schools.​

Total selected: 9,500​;​ 229 to start in 2022

CM Rise Schools will be opened in the state on the lines of Delhi government schools

As per the plan of the school education department, 9,500 schools from the state were under the CM ​R​ise ​S​cheme. In the first phase, as many as 229 govt schools of Madhya Pradesh were selected.

Of these, 17 government schools are of Indore district of which 11 are from the Indore Urban block; two are from Indore rural block; two from Depalpur; one one each from Sanwer and Mhow blocks.

The selected schools in first phase, i.e. 229 schools were allotted a grant of Rs 25​,​000 per school for maintenance purposes.

Evaluation and criteria check done

From the principal to the teacher, all the staff in CM Rise School was evaluated on their performance. Teachers were specially selected.

School teachers and principals were checked and posted on different criteria. ​A vice-principal will also be posted.

The principals are also being given training through IIM (Indian Institute of Management), Indore.

Training in process

School principals are attending the 11-day residential training in Bhopal and Delhi​ to revamp the entire system at the schools.​

During the training, the principal and teachers will also observe and study the working of Government School, Delhi.​ ​

Admissions to CM Rise from LKG

According to information, the new academic session will start ​on June 13. Students will get admission in lower kindergarten (LKG).

Admission will be free for all. As per plans, 40 students will be admitted in a class. Education will be offered in Hindi and English medium.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 12:45 AM IST