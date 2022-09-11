Indore: CM releases a book, ‘Modi@20’, on PM’s 20-yr political journey

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, at the Brilliant Convention Centre on Sunday, released ‘Modi@20’ on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 20 years of flourishing political journey.

The CM said that Modi is an extraordinary personality. Gujarat, which used to yearn for drinking water, launched a campaign to raise the groundwater level in the state. Narmada water was also carried from village to village. Chouhan said Modi is now the leader of the world. Now, the world cannot go on without him. When Modi picked up the broom, the whole country picked up a broom. CM also narrated tales of his memories related to Modi.

Documentaries prepared on various schemes, including Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Ujjwala Yojana, were also shown.

BJP leader Krishnamurari Moghe said that when Modi gave a new slogan of cleanliness in the country, many people did not trust him, but now the whole world was seeing it come true.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said that the whole country had followed whatever PM Modi said.

Modi recently completed his 20 years in electoral politics working as CM and PM. The book talks about his life’s journey of 20 years. Its foreword has been written by late Lata Mangeshkar Swara Kokila. The name of the book is ‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’.

The articles have been written by personalities from different fields from politics (Amit Shah), sports (PV Sindhu), art (Anupam Kher), economics (Arvind Panagariya), popular writers (Amish Tripathi and Sudha Murthy), technology (Nandan Nilekani) and data science (Shanika Ravi). There are also articles by other personalities such as science (Pradeep Gupta), health (Dr Devi Shetty), private enterprise (Uday Kotak), spirituality (Sadguru), national security (Ajit Doval) and diplomacy (Dr S Jaishankar).