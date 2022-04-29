Indore: CM promises incentives for manufacturing EVs in State

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the cleanest city in the country, Indore, would become green too and set a record in terms of the number of electric vehicles running in the city and promised incentives for manufacturing electric vehicles in the State.

Addressing leading industrialists of the auto sector at a function on the second day of the MP Auto Show, Chouhan announced that the event would be organised every year in Indore. He said that the auto show

will bring a new revolution in the direction of investment in Madhya Pradesh. The youth will get employment, the economy will get a boost and Madhya Pradesh will get a big leap in becoming a self-reliant State. On this occasion, the CM launched 15 vehicles displayed at the show.

Apart from industrialist three ministers Rajyawardhan Singh Dattigaon, Tulsi Silawat and OP Saklecha,

ACMA director general Vini Mehta, SIAM vice -president Vinod Agarwal, chairman of CII West Zone Sunil Chordia attended the programme.

People should talk of Pithampur not Detriot

CM Chouhan said that now Pithampur is called the Detroit of the country, but Pithampur should progress so much that people should talk of Pithampur and not Detroit when referring to auto manufacturing.

MP has highest GDP growth rate in country

Chief Minister said that the State is no longer a BIMARU state. The State's GDP growth rate stood at 19.3% in 2021-22, which is highest in the country. The State's per capita income is currently Rs 1.24 lakh. The State’s contribution to the country's GDP rose to 4.6 per cent from 3%. Even during the Corona period, more than 650 industries have been registered under the Industries Department of the State, and investments of Rs 40,000 cr was made during the Covid period.

Pithampur to have skill development academy

Chief Minister Chouhan said that a skill development academy would be set up in Pithampur by CII and Eicher. The necessary building and infrastructure for the establishment of the academy will be provided by the government. He said two acres of land have been identified so that this academy.

He informed that technology collaboration will be done with Denmark, Sweden, Japan and Germany for capacity building of the youth undergoing training at the academy.

