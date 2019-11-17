Indore: CM anguished over hike in MPPSC exam fees

Indore: Chief Minister Kamal Nath has expressed his anguish over increase in fees of online application and exam conducted by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), the biggest recruiting agency of the state.

Through a press release on Sunday, CM media coordinator Narendra Singh Saluja said that the CM has asked MPPSC to revoke the decision which was taken without giving any advance information to the government.

Recently, the MPPSC had increased online application and exam fee, and the increased fee structures became public when notifications of state service exam and state forest service exam were issued.

SC, ST and OBC students, who were paying Rs 250 till last year, were told to pay Rs 750 whereas fee for unreserved category students was fixed at Rs 1500.

Candidates belonging to reserved category who will give both state service and forest service exams, as per new fee structures, would have to pay Rs 1000 and Rs 2000 respectively.

Describing the increase in fee against the government policy, the CM asked MPPSC to shelve the decision.

“We have taken an oath to provide jobs to unemployed youths and our government is working in that direction. In such a situation, the decision to hike exam fee is totally unjust,” Saluja quoted Kamal Nath as saying.

“Will rethink”

MPPSC member Chandrashekhar Raikwar said that it’s the prerogative of MPPSC to decide fees of exams and application forms but we will rethink our decision as the CM has raised the issue.

“I will talk to MPPSC chairman Bhaskar Choubey over the matter and bring a proposal in our meeting for rethinking the hike in the fees. We will fix a reasonable fee in the interest of students,” Raikwar said.