Indore: Cloudy weather provides relief soaring temperature

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cloudy weather accompanied with winds offered much-needed relief from intense heat and humidity to local residents on Monday morning. Weatherman said that it was due to cyclonic circulation over West Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan which now lies over Haryana and neighboring areas.

Due to the cloudy weather, the night temperature remained high. Winds blew at a speed of 15 kilometres per hour in the city.

“The change in weather on Monday morning is the result of cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan. City was getting hot winds from Rajasthan for the last few days due to which the temperature was increasing. Due to the cloudy weather, the day temperature would not increase much and it will remain close to normal,” a meteorological department official said.

He has said that change in weather is temporary and night temperature might increase due to cloudy weather. The weather will remain cloudy for next two days after which moisture incursion will deplete and temperatures will rise.

City recorded a maximum temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday while night temperature was recorded at 21.8 degrees Celsius which was five degrees Celsius above the normal.

ALSO READ Indore: Central Bureau of Narcotics destroys illegal cultivation of opium poppy

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 01:30 PM IST