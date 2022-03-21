Indore: Central Bureau of Narcotics destroys illegal cultivation of opium poppy

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state unit of Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) destroyed illicit opium poppy cultivation in about 673 square meter area in Luharia village, Bundi district, Rajasthan on Monday.

According to reports, action was taken on the basis of specific intelligence information that a person had grown the opium poppy in his field in about 10 acres.

Following the information, a team consisting of officials of CBN Ujjain and CBN Neemuch was formed and they left for the spot. The team raided the suspected field and seized the opium plants.

The team took the samples from the spot and destroyed the plants with the help of Rotavator. Further investigation into the matter was on.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 12:25 PM IST