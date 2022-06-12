Indore: Cloudy Sunday turns sultry with increased moisture in air

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After the pre-monsoon showers which lashed the city on Saturday evening, Sunday remained cloudy, which pulled down the day temperature by 4 degrees Celsius below normal. However, the drop in temperature did not help much as the increased humidity made the weather sultry.

According to Regional Meteorological Department officials, the weather will remain the same on Monday and the city will witness light thunderstorms for the next two days.

The rainfall on Saturday night turned the weather pleasant, but the humidity level started increasing on Sunday morning and, by noon, it reached an unbearable level. However, by evening, the humidity level decreased and, at 4 pm, it was recorded at 42 per cent.

Temperature and humidity stats

According to Regional Meteorological Department officials, the maximum temperature recorded in the city on Sunday was 34.3 degrees Celsius, which was 4 degrees below normal with humidity recorded at 87 per cent. However, the night temperature was stuck at normal at 21.8 degrees Celsius, which was 3 degrees Celsius below normal.

Weather forecast

Met department officials said there would be no relief from the humidity and temperature in the next couple of days as it would remain around 35-38 degrees Celsius for a couple of days, while the humidity would be at around 70-80 percent.

