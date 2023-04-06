Indore: Clouds turn city cool in evening, weather to remain similar for 2 days

A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The cloudy weather offered much-needed relief to the residents from the heat and humidity on Wednesday as it kept the day temperature below normal. Moreover, drizzling was also reported from many parts of the city including Rau, Bypass, and other areas in the evening which turned the city weather cool following the hot day.

However, the cloudy weather turned the nights warm and the temperature remained above the normal temperature.

Meanwhile, the weatherman has forecast similar conditions for the next couple of days and a relief from rising temperature for a week.

The weatherman said, “The cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan upto 1.5 km above mean sea level persists. Similarly, the cyclonic circulation over northern parts of central Madhya Pradesh persists due to which moisture incursion is taking place. The weather would remain the same with hot noons and cloudy evenings for couple of days.”

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 35.3 degrees Celsius which was two degrees Celsius below normal while the night temperature was recorded at 20.4 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius above normal.

A spell of stormy winds was also reported in the Rau and Mhow area on Wednesday evening.

An event of Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar was also cancelled as the stormy winds disrupted the stage and other preparations of the programme.