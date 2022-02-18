Indore: Cloud cover shoots up night temperature, Friday morning remains hazy

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the cool breeze reeling the city in morning and evening kept the weather pleasant, the cloudy weather shot up the night temperature on Thursday night by three degrees Celsius as compared to the temperature recorded on Wednesday night.

The cover of puffy clouds continued to hover in the sky on Friday morning too but it got cleared by afternoon.

Officials of the meteorological department said that the fluctuation in weather conditions would continue throughout the month as the temperature will increase for the next two days and will decrease again but the fluctuation would be one-two degrees Celsius.

“Under the influence of feeble western disturbance, the day temperature will increase for two days but it will drop again while the night temperature will remain above the normal temperature,” the meteorological department officials said.

They also added the eastern part of the state would witness light rainfall due to the same for the next couple of days.

The night temperature on Thursday was recorded 16.5 degrees Celsius which was four degrees Celsius above the normal while the day temperature on Thursday was 27 degrees Celsius which was three degrees Celsius below normal.

ALSO READ Indore: 101 new COVID cases found from 71 areas in city

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 01:15 PM IST