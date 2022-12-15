Indore: Cloud cover blanks out the sun

Representative Image | ANAND SHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indoreans continued to witness different weather conditions for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as the night remained warm while the day remained cloudy coupled with cool winds.

The cloud cover meant that the citizens could barely see the sunshine throughout the day.

The weatherman forecast that the sky would start getting clear from Thursday and the night temperature will drop by 2-4 degrees Celsius for the next two days.

“Another spell of cold conditions will return in the city from Thursday evening as the sky would start getting clear and the temperature will down. With this, the morning will also turn hazy while the day would remain sunny,” the weatherman said.

A frequent change in wind patterns is also affecting the city’s weather and it left the citizens confused about whether to wear warm clothes or not.

The cloudy weather kept the night temperature seven degrees Celsius above the normal but the same phenomenon pulled down the day temperature one degree Celsius below the normal temperature on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius below normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 18.4 degrees Celsius, seven degrees Celsius above normal.