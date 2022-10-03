e-Paper Get App
Indore: Cloth trader hangs self, no suicide note found

Monday, October 03, 2022
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A cloth trader ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling at his home in the Dwarkapuri area, the police said on Sunday. No suicide note was found at his home, so the reason for his suicide could not be established yet.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Rajendra Ahirwar, a resident of the Kundan Nagar area of the city. He was found hanging in his room on the first floor of his house on Sunday morning. One of his family members spotted his body, after which he was taken to hospital, but he could not be saved. The police investigated the spot, but no suicide note could be recovered.

Rajendra, along with his wife and children, had gone to his in-laws’ house in Ujjain. After dropping off his wife and children there, he came back home and took the extreme step. The police are taking down the statements of his family to know the reason for his suicide.

