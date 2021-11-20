Indore clinches cleanest city in the country award for fifth time in a row

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore has been adjudged cleanest city for the fifth time in a row in Swachh Survekshan-2021 results of which were announced in presence of President Ram Nath Kovind at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday.

State’s urban administration minister Bhupendra Singh along with Member of Parliament from Indore Shankar Lalwani, collector Manish Singh and Indore municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal received the award from the president.

Surat secured second position whereas Vijaywada and Navi Mumbai clinched third and fourth ranks respectively in the cleanliness survey.

Two cities from Madhya Pradesh featured in the list of top-10 cities. Bhopal secured seventh position in the survey.

1- INDORE- 5618.14

2- SURAT- 5559.21

3- VIJAYAWADA-5368.37

4-NAVI MUMBAI- 5307.68

5 PUNE- 4900.94

6 RAIPUR- 4811.40

7 BHOPAL- 4783.53

8-VADODARA- 4747.96

9- GVMC VISAKHAPATNAM- 4717.92

10- AHMEDABAD-4690.55

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 12:11 PM IST