Indore: Climate can only be protected through collective action

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While discussing climate change and reducing the risk of disasters, Padma Shri Mahesh Sharma said, “Protecting the climate must be our top priority and it cannot be achieved until every person considers it as their sole responsibility. There is a need for collective action.”

He was addressing the Y-20 meeting on “Climate change and disaster risk management”. Padma Shri Janak Palta and Padma Shri Mahesh Sharma were the chief guests of the programme.

Students for Development Indore (SFD) attended the discussion as well.

Daly College director welcomed all the guests and students present. Janak Palta said tackling climate change was an emergency. ABVP’s Virendra Singh Solanki also spoke on the occasion. Many of the participants presented their views and provided solutions to the problems which were being discussed.

The programme was organised in three sessions, and there was one interactive session between panellists and students. Mahesh Sharma later guided the students over the solutions and then a detailed report of the solutions was made. The suggestions provided by students will be included in the final list which is to be submitted to the committee of G-20.

