e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Client points gun at advocate on delayed date for a court hearing

Indore: Client points gun at advocate on delayed date for a court hearing

Advocate Yadav said, “Advocate Vinayak Balchandani was representing a certain Vikas Jaiswal in a case going on in the court

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 02:27 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A client pointed a gun at his advocate on the district court premises on Wednesday evening. He also attacked the advocate. A case has been registered at the MG Road police station. Advocate LL Yadav, who is also a candidate for the president’s post in the Indore Bar Association election, said the incident took place during the evening hours.

Advocate Yadav said, “Advocate Vinayak Balchandani was representing a certain Vikas Jaiswal in a case going on in the court. The client was demanding a closer date for the next hearing but the court gave a delayed date. The duo had an argument about this following which client Vikas first assaulted his advocate and then pulled out a revolver he was carrying with him to threaten advocate Balchandani and other advocates,” Yadav said.

“The police weren’t registering a case under the Arms Act and were trying to file normal charges against the accused. I reached the police station and got the case registered under all the relevant sections and Acts,” Yadav said. The police said a case had been registered and a search for the accused was on. Further investigations into the case are also on.

Read Also
Indore: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to perform Bhoomi Pujan for development works
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Chabot and kit to be launched for new GST registrants today

Indore: Chabot and kit to be launched for new GST registrants today

Indore: Bank of Maharashtra organises Vigilance Awareness Campaign

Indore: Bank of Maharashtra organises Vigilance Awareness Campaign

Indore: Client points gun at advocate on delayed date for a court hearing

Indore: Client points gun at advocate on delayed date for a court hearing

Indore: Hawkers’ zones to come up under Teen Imli and Bengali bridges

Indore: Hawkers’ zones to come up under Teen Imli and Bengali bridges

Indore: City's electricity revenue collection up 288 cr YoY

Indore: City's electricity revenue collection up 288 cr YoY