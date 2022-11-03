Indore: Client points gun at advocate on delayed date for a court hearing

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A client pointed a gun at his advocate on the district court premises on Wednesday evening. He also attacked the advocate. A case has been registered at the MG Road police station. Advocate LL Yadav, who is also a candidate for the president’s post in the Indore Bar Association election, said the incident took place during the evening hours.

Advocate Yadav said, “Advocate Vinayak Balchandani was representing a certain Vikas Jaiswal in a case going on in the court. The client was demanding a closer date for the next hearing but the court gave a delayed date. The duo had an argument about this following which client Vikas first assaulted his advocate and then pulled out a revolver he was carrying with him to threaten advocate Balchandani and other advocates,” Yadav said.

“The police weren’t registering a case under the Arms Act and were trying to file normal charges against the accused. I reached the police station and got the case registered under all the relevant sections and Acts,” Yadav said. The police said a case had been registered and a search for the accused was on. Further investigations into the case are also on.

