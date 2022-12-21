Indore: Clerk fails to release ex-teacher’s pension, collector stops former’s salary

Collector Ilayaraja T |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the order of collector Ilayaraja T, the salary of a clerk of a government school was stopped for not releasing the pension of a retired lady teacher.

A retired teacher Hemlata Choubey reached the Jansunvai at the collector’s office on Tuesday. She informed the collector Ilayaraja T that she was not getting her pension. Collector took the matter seriously and gave instructions for immediate redressal of the problem of the retired lady teacher. He instructed that the salary of the concerned school clerk should be withheld until the pension of the retired teacher restarts.

Instructions were given to the principal of the school and the concerned clerk to appear before collector Ilayaraja along with all the documents related to this case and the action taken so far.

Hemlata Choubey retired from Government Secondary School Vijay Nagar as an assistant teacher on March 31, 2022, but she is yet to receive her pension.

Collector Ilayaraja has given instructions that pension of any retired employee should not be withheld. PPO should be given to them on the day of their retirement. Timely payment of pension should be ensured, or action would be taken against the concerned officer and clerk for not giving pension on time.