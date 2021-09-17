Indore: Cleanliness fortnight begins at railway station

Indore: On the occasion of ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’, a Swachh Bharat Mission and Swachhata Pakhwada began at Indore railway station on Thursday.

Under the Swachhata Pakhwada, area manager Virendra Makwana administered a ‘cleanliness oath’ to railway workers at the station. After this, a rally was taken out by the staff and housekeeping management wing of the division to spread the message of cleanliness to passengers.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 01:25 AM IST