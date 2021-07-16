Indore: Plans afloat to give facelift to city railway station

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore railway station will be built on the lines of Habibganj railway station of Bhopal as passengers will get facilities that are offered at airport. A redevelopment plan is being prepared, said Ratlam divisional railway manager.

He said Indore railway station will be revamped, a road map is being prepared for its redevelopment. However, there is lot of open space at Habibganj station. Due to less space in Indore, everything will be prepared according to needs. These types of projects are prepared keeping in view the ovement of passengers.

He said that passengers in Ujjain are not to the extent that a new project can be planned for it.