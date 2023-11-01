Indore: Class IX Student Ends Life

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Class IX student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself after making a noose with his belt at his place in the Lasudia area on Tuesday. No suicide note was recovered from his place so the reason for his suicide could not be established yet.

The family members were also unaware of any of his problems due to which he took such an extreme step. Investigating officer SI Babulal Kumrawat from the Lasudia police station said that the deceased has been identified as Nirvighna Thakre, 15 years, a resident of Panchvati Colony. When he did not pick the phone calls of his mother, she asked one of her neighbours to check who went to their house and found Nirvighna hanging from the window. He had made the noose from his belt.

The woman later informed his mother about the same. It is said that Nirvighna’s father was at his office while mother and sister were in Sehore at the time of the incident. A plumber was working on the first floor of their house. After receiving a phone call from Nirvighna’s father, the plumber came downstairs and found Nirvighna hanging. After that father reached home and took him to the hospital but he could not save his son. Kumrawat said that no suicide note was recovered from the spot. Preliminary investigation suggests that it was a suicide case. However, the autopsy report is awaited. The parents of the deceased were also unaware about any of his problems.

Man found hanging at quarry

A man was found hanging at the quarry near Jawahar Tekri, police said on Tuesday. It was believed that he committed suicide as a suicide note was also recovered from him. According to the police, Sandeep Naidu, a resident of Ujjain was employed in the quarry where he was found hanging on Monday. He left behind a suicide note which was recovered by the police. Police said that the investigation is on to know the reason for his suicide. The autopsy report is also awaited.

Read Also Indore: Spiritual Programme Started At Central Jail For Mental Toughness Of Inmates

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)