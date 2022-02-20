Indore: Class 9 student held with stolen scooter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Class 9 student was caught by the police with a stolen scooter in Palasia area on Saturday. Police claimed that he had told his father to buy him a bike but his father had refused, saying that he did not have the money. The accused allegedly also confessed to stealing an expensive bike a few days ago.

Palasia police station in-charge Sanjay Singh Bais said that a scooter was stolen from the area a few days ago and the vehicle owner had lodged a complaint with the police. The police checked the CCTVs of the area and managed to arrest the minor boy. He allegedly told the police that he is a Class 9 student from a city school. His father works in a printing press in the city.

The minor boy’s friends come to school on their bikes. The minor boy also had a desire to ride a bike so he had stolen a bike from the Telephone Nagar area a few days ago. He reached his school and told his friends that he had bought the bike. On the same day, the bike broke down and he took the bike to a garage where a mechanic had doubts that the bike was stolen. The mechanic looked up the vehicle registration site and found the real owner's number and contacted him. The bike owner reached the garage, but by then the minor had fled.

He again stole a scooter from the area but this time he was caught by the police. He allegedly confessed to stealing the bike from the Telephone Nagar area also. The police have recovered the scooter from him and further investigation is underway.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 12:16 AM IST