 Indore: Class 11 Student Loses ₹36K School Fee Sent By Dad To Cyber Crook Posing As Fake Buyer On OLX
The amount was sent to him by his father to pay school fee.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 09:06 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A heartbreaking incident for a class 11 student, who had saved his school fee sent by his father took place, as he was duped by cyber conmen of around Rs 36k. The incident not only jolted the boy but also his father who had sent the money for his son’s brighter future, which was swept by conmen. Additional DCP Alok Kumar Sharma said that one Sohail Patel, a resident of Nayta Mundla, who is a student of class 11, lodged a complaint with the cyber cell of zone-1.

He told police that he uploaded a post on OLX app to sell his bicycle. Later, he received a call from an unknown number who posed himself as the buyer of the bicycle and made a deal with him for Rs 5,950 for selling the bicycle. The caller asked the victim to send him Rs 50 so he could get his UPI number to send the money.

The caller sent him Rs 100 in exchange of Rs 50 and asked the boy to send him Rs 5,950 so he could get double money as there was some transaction error on his side. The accused again asked for money citing transaction error excuse again, after which the victim sent him money twice more, totalling Rs 35,750. Later, the boy understood that he had fallen prey to online fraud.    

