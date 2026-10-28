Indore Civic Chief Pulls Up Agency Over Slow Progress At Kanadia 40 MLD STP, Orders Timely Completion Of Kabitkhedi Plant | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal on Tuesday inspected sewage treatment plants (STPs) being constructed in the city under the Namami Gange project and directed officials and construction agencies to speed up work to ensure timely completion.

During the inspection, Singhal first visited the under-construction 40 million litres per day (MLD) capacity STP plant at Kanadia.

Reviewing the progress, he expressed displeasure over the slow pace of construction and instructed the agency to increase the number of work units and labourers to accelerate the project.

He stressed that adequate resources must be made available at the site to ensure that construction progresses faster and the plant is completed within the stipulated deadline.

The commissioner subsequently inspected the 120 MLD STP plant under construction at Kabitkhedi.

He expressed satisfaction with the pace of work but directed the officials and construction agency to further accelerate the process to ensure completion within the prescribed timeframe.

Singhal also instructed the officials, consultants and representatives of the construction agency to maintain close coordination and work together to avoid delays.

Additional Commissioner Ashish Pathak, executive engineer Ashwin Janwade, assistant engineer Prabhat Tiwari, consultants and representatives of the construction agencies were present during the inspection.