Indore: Civic body frees up 0.445 hectares of land around the Bhawrasala pond

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said 17 illegal shops were built on government land around Bhawrasala pond, due to which channels of rainwater coming into the pond were being blocked and the pond’s protection and water storage were getting affected.

Indore (Madhya Pardesh): An Indore Municipal Corporation team, on Saturday, conducted a strict drive against encroachments made on 0.445 hectares government land around the Bhawrasala pond. The team razed 17 shops built illegally in the area. Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said 17 illegal shops were built on government land around Bhawrasala pond, due to which channels of rainwater coming into the pond were being blocked and the pond’s protection and water storage were getting affected.

IMC officials said the corporation was conducting several awareness drives for conservation of rainwater and the groundwater level. The shops developed were illegal and, in a survey, IMC found that these shops were causing blockage to the water collection which was affecting the water level in the pond.

