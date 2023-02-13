Indore: City’s think-tank stages protest for rejuvenation of Kanh, Saraswati rivers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The think-tank of Indore, Abhyas Mandal on Sunday staged a sit-in for three hours at Krishnapura Chhatri seeking “serious efforts with a well-planned strategy for rejuvenation of Kanh and Saraswati rivers, which passes through the middle of the city.

People from different walks of life participated in the protest which was held from 10 am to 1 pm.

Abhyas Mandal president Rameshwar Gupta said that Abhyas Mandal gave memorandums to the district collector, the municipal commissioner, the mayor, the MP and other people's representatives on several occasions in the last 10 years, but no serious and well-planned steps were taken for rejuvenation of the twin rivers. As the powers that be posed a blind eye to this serious issue, we had no other option but to stage a sit-in to gain their attention,” he added.

Mandal secretary Shivaji Mohite said that thousands of crores of rupees were spent by the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) in the name of cleaning the rivers but to no avail. The rivers can be revived only when the water flows round the clock in them, he added.

Suresh Upadhyay said that the beautification done on 4 kilometres stretch alongside the river belt is an obstacle in the flow of the rivers.

Mandal coordinator Noor Mohammad Qureshi said that drainage overflows still contaminate the rivers. “Nalluh taping project did not bear fruits,” he added.

Eminent persons of the city, including Dr Pallavi Aadhav, NK Upadhyay, Mukund Kulkarni, Gautam Kothari, Mukesh Chauhan, Deepti Gaur, Praveen Joshi, Pritamlal Dua, PC Sharma, Ashok Kothari, Manohar Dalal, Murli Khandelwal, Abhinav Dhanotkar, Kishan Somani, Alok Khare, Malasingh Thakur, Sunil Makode, Ashok Barjatya and others also participated in the protest.