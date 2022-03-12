Indore: City’s social organisation works for rehabilitation of the destitute

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A city based social organisation is imparting skill development to destitute and homeless squatters for their rehabilitation. The organisation rescues destitute people from temples, footpaths and other places in Indore and provides them skill development training at its centre.

Rupali Jain, president of the organisation, told the media, “We rescue destitute people from temples, footpaths, and other places. Their skill development is done here. Currently, a total of 51 men and four women are staying here.”

Lakshmi, a homeless woman at the centre says, “Nobody thinks about me in my family. I was living on the road and, then, people from this organisation brought me here. They are very good. They take care of me and provide food and clothes. I’ve done my MA and will now think what I need to do in future to earn a livelihood.”

Harish Soni, another homeless person rescued by the organisation, said, “I had some property disputes with my family, and left home one day due to mental stress. Some people suggested to me to live in an old-age home but, then, people from this organisation brought me here.” Harish said that the owner of the social organisation was helping him resolve the property disputes. “I’ve discussed everything with the owner here. She told me she would help me with the property issues and will provide employment opportunities for me to become self-dependent,” he added.

