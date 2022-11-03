Indore: City's electricity revenue collection up 288 cr YoY

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has seen a significant jump in revenue collection from Indore city in the first seven months of fiscal-2022-23.

The power company has collected a total revenue of Rs 1,507 crore from Indore city circle in the first seven months of FY-2022-23, compared to Rs 1,219 crores in the same period last year, an increase of Rs 288 crore this year.

The cash revenue collection per unit in the city has increased to Rs 7.17 per unit of electricity sale, this figure is the highest in any city of MP.

Energy minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar praised West Discom city superintending engineer Manoj Sharma and all other officers and employees on their efforts for increasing revenue collection in Indore city.

Not only revenue collection but power consumption too has also increased in the city. So far 210 crore units of electricity have been distributed in this financial year in the city, which is also 16 per cent more than in the same period last year.

