Indore: City zoo to get 2 new macaw species soon

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city zoo will get two new species of macaws very soon, zoo officials said on Wednesday. Member-secretary of the Central Zoo Authority also supported the proposal during his tour of the zoo.

Zoo-in-charge Dr Uttam Yadav, talking to Free Press, said, “We’re planning to bring more new species of macaws to the aviary developed at the city zoo. Efforts are being made by the zoo authorities for getting the new species of macaws.”

Member-secretary of the Central Zoo Authority Sanjay Shukla also visited the zoo and he, too, said he was thinking of bringing macaws from zoos of other cities. He praised the aviary facility made in the zoo for exotic and other breeds of birds.

Efforts are being made to bring the macaw species of parrots (of South America) which will be the Green-winged Macaw (red in colour) and the Military Macaw. Currently, there are blue-and-gold macaws in the birdhouse. Officials said Mumbai zoo has the Military Macaw species and the Hyderabad zoo has the Green-winged Macaw species and efforts could be made to bring them from there.

During Shukla’s tour, Yadav, zoo education officer Nihar Parulekar and other officers of the zoo were present. They gave information about all the educational activities that happen there.

Shukla also appreciated the recently opened enclosure for monkeys. He spent about two hours here and also clicked photographs of a few animals. Shukla is on a tour of zoos across the country and, so far, he has visited zoos in Gujarat, Bhopal, Gwalior and other cities.